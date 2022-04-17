KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Fastenal stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 12,829 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 196.1% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 66,630 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

