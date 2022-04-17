Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. 9,248,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,489,358. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

