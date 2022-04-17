Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Increased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,248,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,489,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.59.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

