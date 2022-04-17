Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,368,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 3,657,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 415.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF remained flat at $$3.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Kingsoft has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $7.64.
Kingsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)
