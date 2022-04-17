Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,368,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 3,657,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 415.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF remained flat at $$3.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Kingsoft has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Kingsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

