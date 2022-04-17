KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Update

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINZ. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in KINS Technology Group by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,339,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 737,307 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in KINS Technology Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,002,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 352,479 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KINS Technology Group stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. KINS Technology Group has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

