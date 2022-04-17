Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

KEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $857,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kirby by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,379,000 after acquiring an additional 853,331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kirby by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,476,000 after acquiring an additional 616,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $35,210,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 855.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 506,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 760.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 366,766 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 416,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,252. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

