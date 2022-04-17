Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

KOD traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $6.94. 795,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,896. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $23,299,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

