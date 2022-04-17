Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Position Trimmed by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 387,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,161,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 264,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,809. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

