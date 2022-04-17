Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the March 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KUKE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.58. 79,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. Kuke Music has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.