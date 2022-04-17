Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the highest is $4.21 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.17 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $16.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LH traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $269.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,488. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $254.46 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.38 and its 200 day moving average is $280.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

