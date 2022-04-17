Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

