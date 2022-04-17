Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LIF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.25.

Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$41.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 6.93. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$33.33 and a 52-week high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$60.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 92.69%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

