Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.88 Million

Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to report sales of $81.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $62.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $362.17 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $368.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

LBAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 183,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,062. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

