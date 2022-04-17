Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 765 ($9.97) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 818.75 ($10.67).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LON:LAND opened at GBX 770.80 ($10.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 644.20 ($8.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.72). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 772.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 752.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.89%.

In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane bought 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($46,222.17).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.