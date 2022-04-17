Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Update

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the March 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,105.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Landis+Gyr Group from CHF 65 to CHF 70 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGYRF remained flat at $$64.45 during trading on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.45.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

