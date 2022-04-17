Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 603.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

General Motors stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

