Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.48. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $138.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

