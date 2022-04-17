Larson Financial Group LLC Has $104,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,047,000 after purchasing an additional 222,877 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 69,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $188.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.70 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

