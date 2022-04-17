Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $78,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,083,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after buying an additional 49,726 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.79. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.35 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Several research firms have commented on TRI. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

