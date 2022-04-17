Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 163.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

