Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 654 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 609,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,938 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

