Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 855 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

