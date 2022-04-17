Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,258 InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,973,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

InterDigital stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.65.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

