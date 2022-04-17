Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1,463.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cummins by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after buying an additional 123,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,327,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 39.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

CMI opened at $195.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

