Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.28.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $138.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.