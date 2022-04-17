Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Billion

Analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) to announce $5.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.19 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $21.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.88 billion to $22.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $25.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $128.12 on Thursday. Lear has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average of $166.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

