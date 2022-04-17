Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Lear by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lear by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.44.

Lear stock opened at $128.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.