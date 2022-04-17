Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Several other analysts have also commented on LEGN. Barclays began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

