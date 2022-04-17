Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 32.8% in March

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVHD. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

LVHD stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $40.38. 24,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,936. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

