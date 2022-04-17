Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LEN stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. Lennar has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lennar by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

