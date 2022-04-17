Lethean Trading 9.1% Lower This Week (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $501,459.40 and approximately $4.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,953.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.05 or 0.07591409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.00275731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.78 or 0.00832915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00092578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.41 or 0.00604219 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.32 or 0.00353705 BTC.

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

