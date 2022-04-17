LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

LHC Group stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.14. 961,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LHC Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

