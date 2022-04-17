Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives $13.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LICY shares. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 941,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,523. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a current ratio of 28.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

