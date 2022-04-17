Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,738,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961,608 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.24% of Liberty Global worth $186,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Liberty Global by 18.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 582,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

