Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $224,550.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $224,550.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.11 or 0.00282995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001278 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.