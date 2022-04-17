Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LIONU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Lionheart III has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,026,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lionheart III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lionheart III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000.

Lionheart III Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

