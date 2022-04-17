Lisk Price Reaches $2.13 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $274.63 million and $3.06 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00005270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00052316 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00016917 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001336 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

