Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,558.07 or 1.00220525 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 533.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 755,339,325 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

