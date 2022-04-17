Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LAC. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -92.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,388,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

