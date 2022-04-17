Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Lithium Chile from $0.70 to $1.53 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Lithium Chile stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 226,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. Lithium Chile has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

