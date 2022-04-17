Lithium One Day Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lithium has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.38 or 0.07523051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,433.24 or 0.99915806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052246 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,080,954,395 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

