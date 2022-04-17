Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on LFUS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.50.

Shares of LFUS opened at $229.02 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $228.80 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $78,425,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Littelfuse by 108.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 638.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 147,433 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

