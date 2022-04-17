LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.12. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

