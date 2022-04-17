Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Trimmed by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 965.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.66. 1,965,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,826. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $432.26 and a 200 day moving average of $381.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

