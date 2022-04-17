Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,762 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nordson worth $16,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $214.74 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $197.20 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

