Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1,997.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,555 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

