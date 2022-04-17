Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,758 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $21,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 79.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

