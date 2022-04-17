Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 121.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.40.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $418.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $347.88 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

