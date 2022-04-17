Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 11,585 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.87.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $279.70 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.20 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.81 and a 200-day moving average of $320.76. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.