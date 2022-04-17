Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,653 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Hologic worth $23,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 93.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 47,360 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Hologic by 10.3% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

